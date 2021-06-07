First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 449.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.12 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.08 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

