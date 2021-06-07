First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 225,020.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,766 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 118,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,040. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

