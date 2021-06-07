First Horizon Corp Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,618 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 643 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,269,929 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,362,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,063,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 165,559 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 56,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,447. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.