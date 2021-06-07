First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13,100.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13,100.00 and last traded at $13,100.00, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13,000.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12,363.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

