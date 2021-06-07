First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.65. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,768. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90.

