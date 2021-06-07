FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0264 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 7th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 2% against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $465,546.64 and $1,161.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00073370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.00986453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.42 or 0.09833137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00050950 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

