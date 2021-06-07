Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Boosted by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,426 shares during the period. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,574,164. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

