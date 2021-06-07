Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

