Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.08 Million Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 9.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.