Forsta AP Fonden Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

