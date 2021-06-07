Forsta AP Fonden Has $632,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $490.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $506.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $380.00 and a 52-week high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.