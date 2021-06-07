Forsta AP Fonden Invests $139,000 in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth $83,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in UGI by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after purchasing an additional 363,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

