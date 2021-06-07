Forsta AP Fonden Sells 26,900 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $143.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

