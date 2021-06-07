Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Dawson James raised their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Shares of FBIO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 42,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,125. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.51.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.