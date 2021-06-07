Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

Shares of FDEV stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The stock had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. Frontier Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,882.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

