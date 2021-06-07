FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0232 on Exchanges

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $239.33 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00077019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00027728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.01063721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.25 or 0.10304723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00053854 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

