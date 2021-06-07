G-III Apparel Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,432 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,116% compared to the typical daily volume of 200 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4,848.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 26,664 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,460. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.93.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.