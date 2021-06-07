Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,312,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $234.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

