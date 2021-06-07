Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after purchasing an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.