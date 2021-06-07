General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.87. General Mills reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in General Mills by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $1,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.03 on Friday. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

