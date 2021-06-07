Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) Major Shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. Buys 7,859 Shares

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GNPK) major shareholder Crescent Park Management, L.P. bought 7,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $78,904.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 63,927 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.72 per share, with a total value of $685,297.44.

On Monday, April 5th, Crescent Park Management, L.P. purchased 57,098 shares of Genesis Park Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $593,248.22.

GNPK stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth $157,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth $210,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth $426,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,557,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Genesis Park Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,720,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Park Acquisition

Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aerospace and aviation services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

