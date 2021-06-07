Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

GMAB stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. 13,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $56,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

