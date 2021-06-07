Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.85. 2,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

