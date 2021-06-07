Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.81

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

Several analysts have commented on GNGBY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Getinge alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.5226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. Getinge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

About Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.