Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

GLBE stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

