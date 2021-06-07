Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.99

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 1259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

GMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $916.17 million, a PE ratio of -86.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.09.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

