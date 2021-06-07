Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report $75.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $317.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $329.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $349.95 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. Gogo’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOGO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gogo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gogo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

GOGO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $14.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,621. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.