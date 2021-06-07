Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,456.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 56,493 shares of company stock valued at $858,187 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

