Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Sells $32,377.28 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) VP Scott Lefever sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $32,377.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Lefever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Scott Lefever sold 24,768 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $117,648.00.

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.35.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

