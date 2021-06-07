Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Receives GBX 157 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 165 ($2.16).

GNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC raised Greencore Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

GNC stock traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 135.60 ($1.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,030,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £714.00 million and a P/E ratio of -18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.24. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.25 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

