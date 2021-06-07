Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 548,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,675. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.11 and a beta of 1.30. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after acquiring an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $68,631,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $85,091,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 524.6% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,206,000 after acquiring an additional 634,213 shares in the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.