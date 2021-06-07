GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 453,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

PLXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 5.11.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

