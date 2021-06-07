GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Insperity worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Insperity by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after buying an additional 222,761 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $187,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,167,747.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,401 over the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NSP opened at $90.55 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Insperity’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.