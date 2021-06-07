GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of PriceSmart worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 905 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $76,807.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 12,592 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $1,093,615.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,773 shares of company stock valued at $14,538,793. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

