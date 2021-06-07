GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,179 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.37%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.