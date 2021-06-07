Halma’s (HLMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,235 ($29.20).

LON:HLMA traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,671 ($34.90). The company had a trading volume of 955,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,538.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.32. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,676 ($34.96).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

