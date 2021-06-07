Harvest Finance Price Reaches $66.50 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for about $66.50 or 0.00197331 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $37.85 million and approximately $658,198.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00016002 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000898 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 602,261 coins and its circulating supply is 569,224 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

