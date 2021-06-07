Head to Head Survey: Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) vs. Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Industries and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Industries $8.57 million 3.67 -$700,000.00 ($0.46) -23.91 Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 44.85 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -31.09

Scientific Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Berkeley Lights. Berkeley Lights is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scientific Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Scientific Industries and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkeley Lights 0 1 5 0 2.83

Scientific Industries currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.27%. Berkeley Lights has a consensus price target of $93.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.76%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Industries and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Industries -28.48% -19.43% -15.27% Berkeley Lights -70.27% -33.57% -19.02%

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Scientific Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets benchtop laboratory equipment, bioprocessing systems and products, and catalyst research instruments worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, large volume magnetic, and four-place general purpose stirrers. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising disposable sensors, such as coaster systems and other shaking products using vessels; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, pill counters, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

