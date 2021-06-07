Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will post sales of $129.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.44 million. Healthcare Realty Trust posted sales of $123.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $524.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $505.66 million to $545.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $551.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.09 million to $596.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 855,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.77 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

