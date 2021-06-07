HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives €87.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €87.10 ($102.47).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG traded up €2.24 ($2.64) on Monday, reaching €80.16 ($94.31). The company had a trading volume of 575,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 1 year high of €78.84 ($92.75). The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a PE ratio of 33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €70.09.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.