Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report $28.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the lowest is $26.50 million. Heron Therapeutics reported sales of $22.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $141.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.52 million to $151.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $289.07 million, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $365.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

HRTX stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 33,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,486. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

