HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,121 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $46.17.

