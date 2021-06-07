HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,299 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $127.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

