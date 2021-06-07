HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 338.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.30% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 43.6% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 1,299.5% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 9.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.97. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

