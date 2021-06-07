HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $6,103,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $148.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

