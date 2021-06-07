HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 426.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

KSS opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.71. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

