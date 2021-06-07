Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HKMPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 26th.

HKMPF remained flat at $$34.90 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

