Holderness Investments Co. Buys 1,278 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $90,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.99. The company had a trading volume of 53,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,154,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

