Holderness Investments Co. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 162,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 861,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,220,000 after acquiring an additional 33,289 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Shares of AVGO traded down $9.17 on Monday, reaching $465.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $462.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

