Holderness Investments Co. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.86. 175,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The company has a market cap of $332.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

